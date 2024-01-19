Federal grant designed to increase biofuel use in Arizona

Federal officials have announced a grant aimed at increasing the availability of biofuels at gas stations in Arizona.

The $340,000 in infrastructure funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will be allocated to Love’s Travel Stops in the state, which will retrofit pumps in Williams, Joseph City and four other locations to dispense the fuel.

It’s part of a larger $19 million investment in 22 states from the Biden administration.

Officials say blending ethanol into gasoline reduces fuels costs by 25% and is contributing to lowering gas prices throughout the country.

They also say biofuels are a cleaner option for trucks and cars that supports energy independence and creates revenue for American businesses.