© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Federal grant designed to increase biofuel use in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 19, 2024 at 2:39 PM MST
A fuel nozzle for E-85, left, and traditional gasoline is seen at a gas station in Batesville, Miss. in August of 2014. The Obama administration is boosting the amount of corn-based ethanol and other renewable fuels in the U.S. gasoline supply.
Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press
A fuel nozzle for E-85, left, and traditional gasoline is seen at a gas station in Batesville, Miss. in August of 2014. The Obama administration is boosting the amount of corn-based ethanol and other renewable fuels in the U.S. gasoline supply.

Federal officials have announced a grant aimed at increasing the availability of biofuels at gas stations in Arizona.

The $340,000 in infrastructure funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will be allocated to Love’s Travel Stops in the state, which will retrofit pumps in Williams, Joseph City and four other locations to dispense the fuel.

It’s part of a larger $19 million investment in 22 states from the Biden administration.

Officials say blending ethanol into gasoline reduces fuels costs by 25% and is contributing to lowering gas prices throughout the country.

They also say biofuels are a cleaner option for trucks and cars that supports energy independence and creates revenue for American businesses.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Gas pumpsLocal Newsbiden administrationinfrastructure
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF