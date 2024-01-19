Sedona makes Tripadvisor's list of must-visit destinations in 2024

Sedona has made Tripadvisor's list of top destinations for 2024.

The Verde Valley city was ranked as the 16th most popular travel spot in the U.S. this year.

It ranked 15th last year.

The travel website highlights Sedona’s resorts and spas alongside the canyons and red rock formations. They recommend hiking at Bell Rock and Oak Creek Canyon, while the architecture at the Chapel of the Holy Cross is described as “a religious experience itself.”

TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards are based on the millions of reviews shared on the website.

The city of Scottsdale also made the list at number 25.