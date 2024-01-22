© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

VA clinic to open in Chinle Monday with more locations slated for Kayenta, Tuba City

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 22, 2024 at 7:41 AM MST
The town of Chinle on the Navajo Nation.
Nicole Gilbert
/
/Cronkite News
The town of Chinle on the Navajo Nation.

A new federal VA clinic is set to open on the Navajo Nation today.

The Chinle VA Clinic’s Expanded Services at the Chinle Comprehensive Healthcare Facility will provide five-day-a-week, in-person primary care to Navajo and Native veterans in some of the most remote regions of northern Arizona.

These areas are often known as “medical deserts” due to the shortage of medical providers, high turnover and a historic mistrust in the healthcare system.

Similar expansions are slated for Kayenta and Tuba City.

The Chinle opening comes days after Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren urged a U.S. House committee to bring a full-service VA medical center with services equivalent to those offered in metropolitan areas to the Navajo Nation.

Currently, the Phoenix and Albuquerque VA hospitals are the only full-service medical centers within driving distance of the Navajo Nation
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo NationVeteranshealth careBuu Nygren
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF