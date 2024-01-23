Argument at party led to Doney Park shooting death

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says an argument at a small house party led to a fatal shooting in Doney Park outside of Flagstaff last week.

According to officials, on Thursday night David Navela was asked to leave the gathering but later returned to with a handgun.

He reportedly shot one person inside the house and followed two others who were trying to escape into a bedroom.

Sheriff’s officials say a struggle ensued and Navela was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The first person who was shot was treated at Flagstaff Medical Center and released later that evening.

Authorities didn’t release the names of that victim or anyone else involved.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.