© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Argument at party led to Doney Park shooting death

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:45 PM MST
Coconino County Sheriff's Office

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says an argument at a small house party led to a fatal shooting in Doney Park outside of Flagstaff last week.

According to officials, on Thursday night David Navela was asked to leave the gathering but later returned to with a handgun.

He reportedly shot one person inside the house and followed two others who were trying to escape into a bedroom.

Sheriff’s officials say a struggle ensued and Navela was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The first person who was shot was treated at Flagstaff Medical Center and released later that evening.

Authorities didn’t release the names of that victim or anyone else involved.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Coconino CountyshootingCoconino County Sheriff's OfficeLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF