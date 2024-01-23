Skier dies after crashing into tree at Arizona Snowbowl

A skier is dead after officials say they struck a tree outside a boundary line at Arizona Snowbowl Monday.

Witnesses told deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office the person was initially skiing on the “Upper Ridge” run, which is labeled as a “black diamond” — or the most difficult — terrain.

The agency says the skier is believed to have traveled outside a boundary line where they collided with a tree.

Witnesses summoned ski patrol, who then attempted lifesaving efforts. The skier was transported to the closest first-aid station but was ultimately declared dead.

Officials have not yet released the name of the skier pending notification of their next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation by both the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the county medical examiner’s office.