© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Skier dies after crashing into tree at Arizona Snowbowl

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM MST
An aerial view of a ski slope at Arizona Snowbowl.
Arizona Snowbowl
An aerial view of a ski slope at Arizona Snowbowl.

A skier is dead after officials say they struck a tree outside a boundary line at Arizona Snowbowl Monday.

Witnesses told deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office the person was initially skiing on the “Upper Ridge” run, which is labeled as a “black diamond” — or the most difficult — terrain.

The agency says the skier is believed to have traveled outside a boundary line where they collided with a tree.

Witnesses summoned ski patrol, who then attempted lifesaving efforts. The skier was transported to the closest first-aid station but was ultimately declared dead.

Officials have not yet released the name of the skier pending notification of their next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation by both the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the county medical examiner’s office.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsCoconino County Sheriff's OfficeArizona Snowbowlfatalitiesflagstaff news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF