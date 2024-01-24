© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Tow truck driver gets 17 years in prison for 2021 Bike Party crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published January 24, 2024 at 2:30 PM MST
Normand Cloutier is handcuffed in Coconino County Superior Court Tuesday after being sentenced to 17 years in prison for negligent homicide and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Jake Bacon
/
Arizona Daily Sun
Normand Cloutier is handcuffed in Coconino County Superior Court Tuesday after being sentenced to 17 years in prison for negligent homicide and sexual exploitation of a minor.

A tow truck driver who injured multiple cyclists and killed one after he drove into a bike safety ride will spend 17 years in prison. Normand Cloutier was sentenced in a Flagstaff court yesterday.

It’s been almost three years since Cloutier turned right onto Butler Avenue as a group of cyclists participating in a community ride had just started to make their way across the intersection.

Cloutier told police the sun was in his eyes. He thought the light was green. It wasn’t.

Five people were seriously hurt, and 29-year-old Joanna Wheaton was killed. Cloutier was charged in connection with the crash and for sexually explicit photos of minors found on his phone during the investigation.

Do I feel remorse for the accident? Absolutely," Cloutier told the judge during the sentencing. "Is it something I could have prevented under the circumstances? I don’t have an answer for that."

But Wheaton’s family saw it as an attempt to avoid accountability.

Wheaton’s partner, SG Crocco, spoke too. Crocco was also hurt in the crash and is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

"Norman, you are going to prison — possibly for the rest of your life," Crocco said. "You are free of having to be truly accountable to any of us."

Cloutier pleaded guilty to reduced charges in November. He will be 75 when he’s eligible for parole.
