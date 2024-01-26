Report: Grand Canyon is getting hotter — with no end in sight

A new report shows Grand Canyon National Park and the surrounding landscape has been significantly impacted by climate change over the last century.

The National Resource Stewardship and Science Directorate found the temperature increased nearly 1.9 degrees from 1895 to 2020.

It rose even faster from 1970 to 2020 with an average increase of 6.3 degrees each year.

According to park leaders, this warming has had a physical and ecological impact on everything from the flow of the Colorado River to wildfires and the local wildlife population.

Future models show temperatures will only continue to get warmer in the greater Grand Canyon area.

Officials say this research will help park managers establish climate-informed goals and strategies to adapt to this new reality. They plan to release more information on initiatives to address climate change in the coming months.