Rockin’ River Ranch State Park set to open in Camp Verde

Camp Verde is home to Arizona’s newest state park.

The Rockin’ River Ranch is located where West Clear Creek and the Verde River meet.

The 209-acre park will include picnic areas and six hiking trails for biking, horseback riding and fishing along the Verde River.

The site previously operated as a guest ranch with horse riding and boarding facilities before it was acquired by the state in 2008. This will be the first park opened since in Arizona in 2016 and the second in Camp Verde. The first was Fort Verde State Historic Park, which was established in 1970.

Rockin’ River Ranch State Park will officially open on Feb. 8. It will be accessible for day use Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. Entry will be $7 per vehicle.

More information is available on the Arizona State Park’s website.