KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Winter school delays and closures for Friday, Feb. 2

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:09 PM MST
Brent Drinkut/AP, file

Many schools have delayed classes Friday ahead of an expected winter storm.

Most private and charter schools follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, families, students, teachers and school staff may want to check their individual school’s websites and social media for specific information.

Here is a running list of closures and delays:

TWO-HOUR DELAY

  • Flagstaff Unified School District

This is an ongoing list and will be updated as additional information becomes available.
