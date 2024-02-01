© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Winter Weather Advisory, high winds and snow forecast for northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 1, 2024 at 7:40 AM MST
Ronnie Enriquez shovels snow from his driveway Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bellemont, Ariz. In Arizona, snow began falling Wednesday morning as the storm moved eastward and was poised to dump as much as 2 feet of snow in northern Arizona by Thursday morning.
Felicia Fonseca
/
AP Photo
Ronnie Enriquez shovels snow from his driveway Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bellemont, Ariz.

Much of northern Arizona can expect to see snow and high winds in the coming days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Warning for the eastern Arizona communities of Alpine, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and Whiteriver starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

These areas are forecasted to receive 7 to 14 inches of snow for elevations above 7,000 feet, while area down to 6,000 feet could see 1 to 4 inches.

The Winter Weather Warning is in effect through Friday night.

An advisory is also in place for the Flagstaff area, Grand Canyon region and the Kaibab Plateau starting at 3 p.m. Thursday. Elevations above 7,000 feet are forecasted to see up to a foot of snow.

The Weather Service warns travel will likely be very difficult to impossible during Friday’s morning and evening commutes due to blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibility.

For the most up-to-date travel information, visit az511.gov.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newswinter weatherNational Weather Service
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF