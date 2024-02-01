Winter Weather Advisory, high winds and snow forecast for northern Arizona

Much of northern Arizona can expect to see snow and high winds in the coming days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Warning for the eastern Arizona communities of Alpine, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and Whiteriver starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

These areas are forecasted to receive 7 to 14 inches of snow for elevations above 7,000 feet, while area down to 6,000 feet could see 1 to 4 inches.

The Winter Weather Warning is in effect through Friday night.

An advisory is also in place for the Flagstaff area, Grand Canyon region and the Kaibab Plateau starting at 3 p.m. Thursday. Elevations above 7,000 feet are forecasted to see up to a foot of snow.

The Weather Service warns travel will likely be very difficult to impossible during Friday’s morning and evening commutes due to blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibility.

For the most up-to-date travel information, visit az511.gov.