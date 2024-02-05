ADOT deploys high-capacity snowblowers ahead of winter storms

Arizona Department of Transportation officials have stationed two high-capacity snowblowers in northern Arizona ahead of a series of winter storms set to impact the region this week.

They say the machines are designed to reduce the time needed to clear roads after heavy snowfall and remove snow from the shoulders of highways.

Snowblowers will be deployed in the Flagstaff area as well as Springerville in the White Mountains on Interstate 40 and U-S highways 180 and 191 along with state routes 67, 260, 261 and 273.

ADOT’s fleet of more than 200 snowplows will also be working throughout the week as parts of northern Arizona could receive a foot of snow Tuesday and Wednesday with more on the way in the following days.