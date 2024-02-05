Arizona GOP lawmakers preemptively take on Satan

Republican lawmakers are preemptively trying to stop satanic statues from being displayed on public property in Arizona.

Senate Bill 1279 is sponsored by 13 Republican senators, including Sen. Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff and Lake Havasu Sen. Sonny Borrelli.

It does not prohibit any other religions from public displays.

The bill comes after the Satanic Temple of Iowa placed a statue of Baphomet in the state’s capitol building under a law that allows religious displays during the holidays. The installation drew strong criticism. It was later destroyed by a Mississippi man, who's since been charged with a hate crime.

SB 1279 bill is likely an attempt to prevent a similar incident from happening in Arizona.

The Satanic Temple of Arizona called out the lawmakers on social media, saying “minority religions are entitled to free exercise, too.”

The group doesn’t actually practice devil worship but frequently uses Satanic imagery to highlight encroachments on religious freedom.

The bill is scheduled to go before the Senate Government Committee on Wednesday.