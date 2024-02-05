© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Big week of winter weather ahead

February 5, 2024

A significant and impactful winter storm will bring rain and snow to the region from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Forecast snowfall amounts of near a foot can be expected for elevations above 6500’, lighter amounts to 5000’, lower elevation rainfall of 1-3” south of the Mogollon Rim and near a half inch for Navajo and Apache counties. Expect hazardous to impossible winter driving conditions. A series of storms will follow with winter weather likely to persist daily into Saturday, stay tuned.

Winter Storm Warnings
Flood Watch
