Big week of winter weather ahead

Briefly warm and quiet Monday ahead of a very active week of winter weather. A strong Pacific storm approaches through a windy Tuesday spreading rain and high mountain snow from west to east through the day. Heavy snow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday with near a foot of accumulation above 6000’ lesser amounts to 5000’ (A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from the NWS), lower elevations of south central AZ receiving 1-3” of rain, and near a half inch of rain for Navajo and Apache counties. Another pair of storms is likely to quickly follow with snow and rain continuing Thursday into Saturday, stay tuned.