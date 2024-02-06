© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Section of Lake Mary Road closes amid winter weather

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 6, 2024 at 3:26 PM MST
Coconino County officials have closed multiple roads as a series of winter storms brings heavy snowfall to the region.
Coconino County
Coconino County officials have closed a seven-mile stretch of Lake Mary Road near Flagstaff because of a series winter storms impacting the region.

High winds and drifting snow could create limited visibility and dangerous travel conditions as some higher elevations could receive a foot or more.

The closure is between the north and south entrances of Mormon Lake about 35 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

Traffic will detour along the west side of Mormon Lake Road, which goes through Mormon Lake Village.

Officials have also closed Perkinsville Road at White Horse Road south of Williams along with Stoneman Lake Road between Interstate 17 and Lake Mary Road.

The closures will stay in place until weather conditions allow officials to safely reopen the roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 5 p.m. Wednesday for areas above 6,000 feet.
