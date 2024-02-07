Snow delays and closures for Wednesday, Feb. 7

Many schools have canceled classes and city offices altered schedules as a major winter storm moves through northern Arizona Wednesday.

Most private and charter schools generally follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, students and staff may want to check their individual school’s websites and social media for specific information.

Here is a running list of closures and delays:

CLOSED

Schools



Flagstaff Unified School District

BASIS Flagstaff

Coconino Community College

Flagstaff Arts And Leadership Academy

Montessori of Flagstaff

Northland Prep Academy

Heritage Elementary

Williams Unified School District

Maine Consolidated (Parks)

DELAYED

Schools



Northern Arizona University (10 a.m. start)

Prescott Unified School District (Two-hour delay)

Yavapai College (Two-hour delay)

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Two-hour delay)

City and County



Coconino County : Operating on a modified staffing schedule with a two-hour delay for most. Essential staff will maintain their regular schedule.

: Operating on a modified staffing schedule with a two-hour delay for most. Essential staff will maintain their regular schedule. City Of Flagstaff: All non-essential facilities will open at 10 a.m., as will the city libraries and the Flagstaff Visitor Center. The Jay Lively Activity Center will open at 8 a.m.

This is an ongoing list and will be updated as additional information becomes available.