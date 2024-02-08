GOP bill seeks to gut legal protections for LGBTQ to 'protect' cis women

An Arizona Republican senator wants to codify a definition of biological sex into state law, which would eliminate the legal recognition of transgender people.

Senate Bill 1628 sponsor Sen. Sine Kerr says the move would protect cisgender women and girls from what she describes as “unwanted intrusions” by transgender women.

It would allow sports teams, locker rooms, bathrooms, rape crisis centers and domestic violence shelters to be separated based on biological sex.

Opponents say the bill is an act of “LGBTQ+ erasure” and would essentially legalize discrimination.

Even if the bill passes, Gov. Katie Hobbs has repeatedly promised to veto any anti-LGBTQ legislation. She did exactly that to several bills that sought to restrict transgender rights last year.