Snow delays and closures for Thursday, Feb. 8

Many schools have delayed and canceled classes as another winter storm moves through northern Arizona on Thursday.

Most private and charter schools generally follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, students and staff may want to check their school’s websites and social media for specific information.

Here is a running list of closures and delays:

CLOSED



Flagstaff Unified School District Schools

BASIS Flagstaff

Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy

Flagstaff Junior Academy

Montessori Schools of Flagstaff

Northland Prep Academy

Williams Unified School District

Embry Riddle University

Yavapai College

DELAYED



Coconino Community College (10 a.m.)

Prescott Unified School District (Two-hour delay)

Humboldt Unified School District (Two-hour delay)

Mayer Schools (Two-hour delay)

This ongoing list will be updated as additional information becomes available.