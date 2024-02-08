© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Snow delays and closures for Thursday, Feb. 8

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:17 AM MST
Brent Drinkut/AP, file

Many schools have delayed and canceled classes as another winter storm moves through northern Arizona on Thursday.

Most private and charter schools generally follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, students and staff may want to check their school’s websites and social media for specific information.

Here is a running list of closures and delays:

CLOSED

  • Flagstaff Unified School District Schools
  • BASIS Flagstaff
  • Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy
  • Flagstaff Junior Academy
  • Montessori Schools of Flagstaff
  • Northland Prep Academy
  • Williams Unified School District
  • Embry Riddle University
  • Yavapai College

DELAYED

  • Coconino Community College (10 a.m.)
  • Prescott Unified School District (Two-hour delay)
  • Humboldt Unified School District (Two-hour delay)
  • Mayer Schools (Two-hour delay)

This ongoing list will be updated as additional information becomes available.
winter weather school closures
KNAU STAFF
