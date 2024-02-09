APS restores power to residents amid heavy snow and wind

Power has been restored to residents in northern Arizona following this week’s heavy snowfall.

According to Arizona Public Service Company, severe winter weather knocked out electricity to about 2,200 homes at its peak as wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour and about three feet of snow in the Flagstaff area downed trees onto powerlines.

APS says before this week’s storms crews positioned all-terrain vehicles, power poles and equipment in northern Arizona to quicken response times.

During a power outage, the company suggests customers report it to APS, stay away from all power lines and avoid clearing off snow from trees that are bending into lines.

They also urge people to unplug electronics and appliances to avoid electrical spikes when power is restored.