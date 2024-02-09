© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Snow delays and closures for Friday, Feb. 9

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 9, 2024 at 4:18 AM MST

Many schools throughout northern Arizona have delayed or canceled classes for a third day as the region recovers from a series of heavy winter storms.

Most private and charter schools generally follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, students and staff may want to check their school’s websites and social media for specific information.

CLOSED
BASIS Flagstaff
Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (Remote)
Flagstaff Junior Academy
Montessori School of Flagstaff
Northland Prep Academy

DELAYED
Flagstaff Unified School District (Two-hour delay)
Northern Arizona University (Classes before 10 a.m. canceled)
Coconino Community College (Two-hour delay)

This ongoing list will be updated as additional information becomes available.
KNAU STAFF
