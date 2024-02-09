Snow delays and closures for Friday, Feb. 9

Many schools throughout northern Arizona have delayed or canceled classes for a third day as the region recovers from a series of heavy winter storms.

Most private and charter schools generally follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, students and staff may want to check their school’s websites and social media for specific information.

CLOSED

BASIS Flagstaff

Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (Remote)

Flagstaff Junior Academy

Montessori School of Flagstaff

Northland Prep Academy

DELAYED

Flagstaff Unified School District (Two-hour delay)

Northern Arizona University (Classes before 10 a.m. canceled)

Coconino Community College (Two-hour delay)

This ongoing list will be updated as additional information becomes available.