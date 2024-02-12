© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navajo leaders push for RECA expansion ahead of summer deadline

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 12, 2024 at 4:06 PM MST
This July 16, 1945, file photo shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, N.M. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and top prosecutors from several other states and the District of Columbia are uniting in support of efforts to compensate people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing.
File
/
AP
This July 16, 1945, file photo shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, N.M. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and top prosecutors from several other states and the District of Columbia are uniting in support of efforts to compensate people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley and other tribal officials recently advocated in Washington D.C. for the extension of a law that compensates victims of radiation exposure in the West.

In December, the expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act was cut from a larger defense bill in the U-S House, outraging tribal leaders.

Without the extension of the bill known as RECA many tribal members sickened from nuclear weapons testing and uranium mine work during the Cold War will continue to be ineligible for compensation.

Curley met with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley to press for RECA’s inclusion in future legislation ahead of its expiration this summer.

Tribal leaders want additional workers and types of illnesses included in an updated version of the compensation act.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Radiation Exposure Compensation ActNavajo NationCrystalyne CurleyLocal NewsNavajo Nation Council
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF