Prescott National Forest warns of impassable roads after snowstorm

Prescott National Forest officials are asking visitors to avoid traveling on wet and snowy roads as last week’s storm has created hazardous driving conditions and made some of the routes impassable.

Roads within the forest are generally unpaved, primitive and narrow. The Forest Service doesn’t remove snow or plow roads during the winter months.

Turnaround areas could be unavailable or hazardous due to ice, deep snow and saturated soil.

Forest officials warn unprepared travelers can — and have — become stranded. Cell service is poor, and response can take hours or even days.

Damaging forest resources can result in a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to $5,000- or six months imprisonment.