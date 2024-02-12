© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prescott National Forest warns of impassable roads after snowstorm

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 12, 2024 at 6:52 AM MST
Coconino County officials have closed multiple roads as a series of winter storms brings heavy snowfall to the region.
U.S. Forest Service
Coconino County officials have closed multiple roads as a series of winter storms brings heavy snowfall to the region.

Prescott National Forest officials are asking visitors to avoid traveling on wet and snowy roads as last week’s storm has created hazardous driving conditions and made some of the routes impassable.

Roads within the forest are generally unpaved, primitive and narrow. The Forest Service doesn’t remove snow or plow roads during the winter months.

Turnaround areas could be unavailable or hazardous due to ice, deep snow and saturated soil.

Forest officials warn unprepared travelers can — and have — become stranded. Cell service is poor, and response can take hours or even days.

Damaging forest resources can result in a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to $5,000- or six months imprisonment.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsPrescott National Forestwinter weather
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF