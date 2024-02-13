Flagstaff City Council weighs opening public facilities lands to residential construction

The Flagstaff City Council is considering changing zoning rules to allow city-owned public facilities to be used for housing in an attempt to combat the housing crisis.

Flagstaff has long been plagued by a housing shortage aggravated by rising home and rent prices. The city declared a housing emergency in 2020 and has since taken on a 10-year plan to address the shortage.

Flagstaff owns approximately 40% of the properties zoned as public facilities, which includes things like parks. The change would open these areas to new single- and multi-family housing options.

However, the council still needs to determine whether homes built in these public spaces should be limited to affordable housing options or open to market rates.

The Flagstaff City Council is scheduled to vote on the resolution at the Feb. 20 meeting.