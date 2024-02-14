Coconino County to resend voter guide after primary date moved to July 30

Arizona’s primary election will now be held on July 30 instead of the originally scheduled August 6.

The change was prompted by emergency legislation passed by the state Legislature last week that moved the date up to avoid delays.

But the Coconino County Recorder’s Office has already mailed out their voter guide to all registered voters with the original date. A supplemental guide with the new date and outline of changes to early voting will be mailed out in April.

“I wish the Legislature had enacted the emergency legislation earlier so we could have included the correct Primary Election date in the Voter Guide,” Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen said in a statement. “We wanted to get the Guide to our voters prior to the voter registration deadline for the March 19 Presidential Preference Election."

Voter registration for the Presidential Preference Election closes on February 20. Only registered Democrats or Republicans are eligible to vote in that race.

Registered Coconino County voters who haven’t received their 2024 Elections & Voter Guide should contact the Coconino County Recorder’s Office to ensure there isn't a problem with their voter registration.