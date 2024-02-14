Conservation poll shows widespread public concern about the environment, public lands

A new poll released today from Colorado College shows that the environment and public lands are top political issues among voters in the West.

The 14th annual Conservation in the West Poll found more than 70% of Arizonans were concerned about the future of land, water and wildlife.

Majorities of respondents in the state see loss of habitat, declining fish and wildlife populations and inadequate and polluted water as major issues along with microplastics, wildfires, air pollution and several other topics.

In addition, 70% of Arizona voters consider the effects of climate change in the state significant.

The survey polled nearly 3,500 registered voters in Arizona and severn other western states in January. It included an oversample of Black and Indigenous voters.

The economy and immigration are likely to take center stage in November’s presidential election, but the Colorado College survey shows that the environment continues to rank high.