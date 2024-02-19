Arizona is a hotspot for UFO sightings

Arizona is apparently a hotspot for UFO sightings.

A new map from the National UFO Reporting Center shows Arizona has the seventh-most reported sightings in the U.S. They've tracked nearly 5,000 since 1946.

California topped the list with more than 16,000 sightings during the same period followed by Florida, Washington, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania.

Arizona’s incidents include the 1975 alleged alien abduction of forestry worker Travis Walton near Heber, which was later adapted into the film Fire in the Sky.

It also includes the Phoenix Lights — one of the most sightings where numerous people from the Nevada state line to the Phoenix area reported seeing unidentified flying objects in the sky in March 1997.