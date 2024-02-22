Anglers can get paid to catch brown trout on the Colorado River

The National Park Service is again offering anglers cash bonuses anglers to catch brown trout in the Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and the Paria River.

It’s part of the Brown Trout Spring Bonanza. The program was implemented in 2020 to help manage the rapidly increasing population of the invasive fish in portions of the Colorado River.

The brown trout is known to threaten downstream native fish species, which they feed on.

There’s no limit on the number of fish someone can catch, and each one offers a payout ranging from $15 to $50 with an additional prize for the largest fish.

This year’s event runs from March 1 through April 15.

More information is available on the Glen Canyon National Recreational Area website.