Navajo Nation confirms first hantavirus case of 2024

Navajo Nation health officials say they’ve confirmed the first case of hantavirus on the reservation this year.

It was reported in San Juan County, New Mexico and the tribe’s Department of Health has issued a health advisory cautioning the public to avoid areas with mouse droppings and urine.

Deer mice are the primary carriers of hantavirus and people are typically exposed around their homes, cabins or sheds while cleaning or exploring enclosed areas.

There’s typically a surge of infections during the spring and officials urge the public to use preventative measure to avoid contracting the virus, which results in flu-like symptoms and can be fatal in some cases.

Last year, there were nine confirmed cases on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and Navajo and Apache counties.