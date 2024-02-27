© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Dive teams recover body of Winslow man from water near Chevelon Canyon Bridge

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 27, 2024 at 7:47 AM MST
Emergency responders search the water near Chevelon Canyon Bridge for a missing
Navajo County Sheriff's Office
Emergency responders search the water near Chevelon Canyon Bridge for a missing man in this undated photo. Dive teams located the body of 37-year-old Sherwin Yazzie of Winslow Monday.

Dive teams recovered the body of a Winslow man Monday who fell into the water near Chevelon Canyon Bridge over the weekend.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received reports that two people fell near the bridge off Territorial Road southeast of Winslow on Sunday evening.

First responders rescued one of them from the rocks and the woman was flown to a hospital with “severe injuries.”

She told law enforcement she was trying to reach the man when she fell.

Crews from the Joseph City Fire Department, Winslow Fire and Medical and Gila County Search and Rescue couldn’t find him that night. They resumed search efforts the next morning.

Dive teams located the body of 37-year-old Sherwin Yazzie of Winslow Monday.
