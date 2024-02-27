Dive teams recover body of Winslow man from water near Chevelon Canyon Bridge

Dive teams recovered the body of a Winslow man Monday who fell into the water near Chevelon Canyon Bridge over the weekend.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received reports that two people fell near the bridge off Territorial Road southeast of Winslow on Sunday evening.

First responders rescued one of them from the rocks and the woman was flown to a hospital with “severe injuries.”

She told law enforcement she was trying to reach the man when she fell.

Crews from the Joseph City Fire Department, Winslow Fire and Medical and Gila County Search and Rescue couldn’t find him that night. They resumed search efforts the next morning.

Dive teams located the body of 37-year-old Sherwin Yazzie of Winslow Monday.