Five indicted in alleged school voucher fraud scheme

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 1, 2024 at 1:23 PM MST
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks with attendees at a forum hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry at the Arizona Commerce Authority in 2022.
Gage Skidmore
Attorney General Kris Mayes says a state grand jury has indicted five people for allegedly defrauding Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account Program.

The defendants include three former employees of the state Department of Education—Dolores Lashay Sweet, Dorrian Lamarr Jones, Jennifer Lopez—along with Sweet's adult children, Jadakah Johnson and Raymond Lamont Johnson, Jr.

According to the indictment filed this week in Maricopa County Superior Court, they allegedly approved voucher applications for minor students, both real and made up, and admitted them into the program using fake birth certificates, special education evaluations and other falsified documents.

Prosecutors say the defendants then received state voucher funds they used for their own benefit.

They’ve been indicted on multiple felonies including fraud, conspiracy, computer tampering, money laundering and forgery.
