BLM asks for public comment on proposed silver mine exploration near Bullhead City

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed exploratory drilling project for a mining project in Mohave County.

It would be located about 7-and-a-half miles east of Bullhead City along the west side of the Black Mountains.

Project managers would search for silver, gold, copper, uranium and other hard rock minerals.

BLM officials have completed an environmental assessment of the planned drilling over about a third of an acre.

The mining company wants to construct drill pads and drill up to 20 core holes from each pad.

The project would also involve regrading access routes to the site. Comments can be submitted through the National NEPA Registeror delivered to the Kingman Field Office by April 3.