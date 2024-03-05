Mexican gray wolf population grows for eighth consecutive year

Wildlife officials say the population of endangered Mexican gray wolves has increased following a recent count in Arizona and New Mexico.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, biologists recorded at least 257 wolves, up from last year’s minimum of 242.

It’s a 6% increase and eighth consecutive year Mexican wolf numbers have grown, representing the longest period of increases since recovery efforts began in 1998.

Officials say they’ve found success in cross-fostering captive born wolves in wild dens.

Conservation groups like the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project applauded the rise in wolf numbers, but say a lack of genetic diversity among the population still threatens its long-term survival.

They’ve long called for releases of adult Mexican wolves into the wild along with expanding their range beyond Interstate 40, the current northernmost limit of the animal’s territory.