Colorado River negotiations reach short-term resolution

The federal government indicated its support on Tuesday for a plan hammered out by the Lower Basin states to conserve water in the Colorado River over the next three years. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.



Last May, Arizona, Nevada and California proposed a 1.2 billion dollar federally funded plan to cut their water use by 3-million-acre feet. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation formalized that plan in an environmental impact statement released on Tuesday.

Reclamation Commissioner Camille Toutin spoke at a press conference about the need for collaboration in the face of drought and climate change. "It hasn’t always been easy or simple, but through it all, everyone across the Basin has been remained united in our shared understanding that we could not, and will not, solve this crisis unless we do so together."

The new plan doesn’t require cuts from the Upper Basin states. It and other shortage-sharing agreements will expire in 2026, and negotiations are now underway for river management beyond that date.

The Great Basin Water Network and Living Rivers released a statement saying, “While this near-term deal provides respite for water users, there is reason for long-term concern.” The environmental groups point to federal projections that show dropping elevations in Lake Mead through the end of next year.