Democrats blast Republican Sonny Borrelli for "offensive rant" on contraceptive access

Democrats have blasted Arizona Republican Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli for what they call an “offensive rant” he made last week. Borrelli responded to a question about contraceptive access from Arizona Mirror reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez by saying, quote, “Bayer Company invented aspirin. Put it between your knees,” implying contraceptives aren’t needed if women avoid sex.

The comment follows a press conference on Thursday where Governor Katie Hobbs criticized the GOP for attacks on reproductive freedom and called on the Arizona Legislature to pass a state law securing the right to birth control. Her “Right to Contraception Act” hasn’t received a hearing in the Republican-controlled state House or Senate.

Borrelli, a Republican from Lake Havasu City, told the Arizona Mirror that the controversy is “fabricated” and that there is no plan to ban contraceptives.