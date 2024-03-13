Coconino County launches 'I Voted' sticker design contest for 2024 elections

Coconino County residents have a chance to create the next “I Voted” and “future voter” stickers for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The contest is a collaboration between the Associated Students of Northern Arizona University's "NAU Votes! Coalition” and the Coconino County Elections Department.

Contest officials say they prefer designs that incorporate "I voted" in the Spanish, Navajo and Hopi languages as well as the county colors.

Residents and students can submit their designs through April 19. The public will then get to pick their favorites. The two winning designs will be printed onto stickers and handed out to thousands of voters and future voters during the upcoming Primary and General Elections.

Similar contests nationwide have resulted in some creative designs, like the viral, spider-emblazoned voting sticker that won in New York in 2022.

More details are available on Coconino County's website.