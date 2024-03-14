Arizona's congressional delegation split on bill to ban TikTok

Arizona’s congressional delegation was split in Wednesday's vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on a ban of the app TikTok if it’s not sold to another company.

Supporters say it’s needed because the app is owned by China-based ByteDance and can be used by the Chinese government to spy on Americans.

Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton voted in support of the bill alongside Republican Reps. Juan Ciscomani, Debbie Lesko, and northern Arizona’s Eli Crane.

Stanton says the goal is not to ban TikTok but to ensure it can be used safely and securely.

But fans of the app say the vote only proves the government is out of touch with reality.

GOP Reps. Andy Biggs and David Schweikert voted against the bill, as did Democrat Ruben Gallego.

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and Democrat Raúl Grijalva didn’t vote.

The bill passed the House on a bipartisan vote of 352 to 65. It will now go to the Senate.