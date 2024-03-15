Prescott Valley police ask for public's help finding missing man

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

They say 54-year-old Daniel Buchanan was last seen at his home around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Officials note it’s “unusual” for Buchanan to not keep in contact with his family.

Law enforcement has not provided a description of Buchanan other than that he’s a white man. He may be driving a red 2012 Dodge Caravan with Arizona license plate CEP4486.

Anyone with information on Buchanan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.