Video shows CCSO deputy strike handcuffed person in face

A Coconino County Sheriff's deputy is under investigation for hitting a handcuffed person in the face during an arrest in Doney Park Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Silver Saddle Road on reports of a suspected trespassing. Three people were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and other misdemeanor charges.

According to a CCSO spokesperson, one suspect was being escorted to a patrol car by a deputy when they briefly pulled away.

Body camera footage shows the deputy then hit the person in the face twice with their first.

The eight-second video does not show what happened after, but the sheriff's office says a sergeant immediately intervened.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Coconino County Detention Facility without incident.

CCSO asked the Flagstaff Police Department to conduct the criminal investigation of the use of force. The sheriff's office will handle the internal investigation to determine whether the behavior was justified under agency policies.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure. They have not been named.