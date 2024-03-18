© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona health officials launch initiative to prevent fatal overdose deaths

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 18, 2024 at 1:22 PM MST
The opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan (shown here at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston in Charleston, W.Va., on Sept. 6, 2022) has been approved for over-the-counter sales.
Leah Willingham/AP
The opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan (shown here at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston in Charleston, W.Va., on Sept. 6, 2022) has been approved for over-the-counter sales.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has launched a new campaign aimed at expanding the use of the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone.

The drug, also known as Narcan, is credited with saving lives amid the continuing opioid epidemic in the U.S.

Health officials say the multi-media campaign will include stories of Arizonans who’ve been impacted by naloxone, and they hope to connect those with substance abuse issues to support services.

The Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray last year increasing its availability.

Since 2017 more than 11,000 Arizonanshave died from an opioid overdose, and in the last five years medical personnel have responded to nearly 43,000 suspected overdoses statewide.
