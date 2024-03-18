Sedona City Council approves 'safe' parking for workers living in their cars

The Sedona City Council approved a zoning change that will allow workers experiencing homelessness to sleep in their cars in a “safe” parking lot at the Sedona Cultural Park.

It’s part of an effort to combat the city’s ongoing housing crisis and will be funded by a grant from the Arizona Department of Housing.

The Safe Place to Park program will only be available to those employed full-time within city limits and exclude seasonal workers or those who voluntarily choose to live in their vehicle. Campers will be required to work with local social services with an end goal to secure permanent housing.

The site will include temporary restrooms, showers and trash bins. All vehicles will be required to leave during the day.

The initiative has faced pushback from some Sedona residents, primarily due to its location at the park.

The council voted 6-1 to approve the zone change.