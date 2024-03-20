© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Feds propose air tour management plan for Lake Mead in Arizona, Nevada

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 20, 2024 at 8:24 AM MST
The Boulder Basin at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Andrew Cattoir
/
NPS
The Boulder Basin at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Federal authorities are proposing an air tour management plan for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in northwestern Arizona and southeastern Nevada.

The National Park Service and Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that the voluntary agreement would guide the two agencies in the management of commercial air tours over the recreation area that spans about 1.5 million acres.

They say the plan would establish operating parameters to protect the area's resources without compromising aviation safety.

The plan was developed after talks involving the FAA, Park Service, seven air tour operators and dozens of Native American tribes.

A 30-day public review period on the proposed agreement is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The area surrounding Lake Mead has been protected as a bird refuge since 1933.

It has nine designated wilderness areas along with 900 plant species, 500 animal species and nearly 1,400 archeological sites.
KNAU and Arizona News Lake MeadNational Park ServiceFederal Aviation Administrationtour flights
Associated Press
