Supervisors approve resolution to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety on Lake Mary Road

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors this week approved a measure to classify a more than 20-mile stretch of Lake Mary Road a recreational corridor.

The designation would promote safety and awareness among the many cyclists, runners and others who use the road that extends from the Flagstaff city limits to the South Mormon Lake Entrance.

Running and bicycle groups advocated for the designation because of what they said was a lack of awareness of recreation activities near Lake Mary.

The county’s Public Works department will post signs and encourage users to the share the road.

They’ll also install centerline rumble strips, increase shoulder sweeping during peak recreation seasons and met with sheriff’s officials about maintaining a higher enforcement presence.

County officials plan to eventually install separated pathways on Lake Mary Road as part of a longer-term improvement plan.

According to a report from the City of Flagstaff, between 2017 and 2021 the portion of Lake Mary Road inside the city limits had five recorded pedestrian-vehicle crashes. It was the 14th highest number of crashes on roads in Flagstaff with sections of Milton Road and Butler Avenue topping the lists for pedestrian and bicycle crashes.