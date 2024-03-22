Energy agency announces $475M in funding for clean energy projects on mine land sites

The Biden administration pumped more money into clean energy projects Thursday, announcing up to $475 million in federal funding for projects in five states — including the political battleground states of Arizona, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

The projects will accelerate clean energy development on current and former mine lands, the U.S. Department of Energy announced. The other states benefiting — Kentucky and West Virginia — are solidly Republican and have been hit hard by the downturn in the coal sector.

The funding comes from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law — one of President Joe Biden's hallmark legislative victories. The projects in Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania advance efforts to transition away from coal to solar and hydropower.

The administration said the clean energy projects will strengthen the country's energy security while helping ensure mining communities continue playing a role in the energy economy.

"Workers and communities that powered our country for the last 100 years deserve the chance to power us for the next 100 and beyond," Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk said in a press call Wednesday.

Energy and climate policies have emerged as flash points in this year's presidential race between Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump. Trump has indicated he'll try to roll back Biden's clean energy investments and expand drilling for oil and natural gas if he returns to office.

Biden's administration said the latest round of funding reinforced his commitment to building an "inclusive and equitable clean energy future that creates healthier, more resilient communities."

In Kentucky, a $1.3 billion pumped storage hydroelectric facility will be built on a former coal mine site, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said. The project has been approved for a federal grant totaling up to $81 million to assist with the construction of the plant in Bell County in southeastern Kentucky, Beshear said.

"The mountains in this area provide the perfect landscape for moving water from one elevation to another, creating electricity when we need it," Turk said.

Coal employment numbers in Kentucky have fallen sharply over the last decade as demand for coal has declined. Kentucky employed about 4,700 mine workers at the end of 2023, including about 2,700 in underground mines, compared to nearly 12,000 total miners in 2013, according to numbers provided by the state.

The Lewis Ridge Pumped Storage Project by Rye Development in Kentucky will create about 1,500 construction jobs to build what officials described as a first-of-its-kind coal-to-pumped storage hydropower facility, Beshear said.

"We believe ... this is the largest investment ever in eastern Kentucky," he said.

Once built, the facility will create 30 operations jobs and generate enough energy to power nearly 67,000 homes, he said.

The federal funding also will support:

