Closures expected as work on Beulah/University Realignment Project in Flagstaff continues

Crews are wrapping up the first phase of the Beulah/University Realignment Project in Flagstaff.

Their last task is the installation of water and sewer utility infrastructure across Milton Road scheduled to begin next month.

City officials say lane closures will be necessary. University Drive will also be closed between Milton Road and the western driveway entrance to Target. Drivers should follow marked signage and expect delays when traveling through the area.

Work will continue around the clock to expedite the installation with work hours Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with some work on Friday and Saturday.

Phase One is expected to be completed by this summer with the next one set to begin soon after. The second phase includes the construction of a new pedestrian underpass and surface improvements along Milton.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

More information is available on the project website.