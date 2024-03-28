© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flagstaff City Council approves funding for affordable rentals

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 28, 2024 at 3:32 PM MST
A “For Rent” sign is displayed outside a building in Philadelphia, June 22, 2022.

The Flagstaff City Council has approved nearly $3.5 million to build 139 affordable rental units in the city’s downtown area.

One apartment complex will serve seniors earning up to 80% of the area median income and another will include individuals and families earning up to 60%.

The funding comes from a 2022 voter-approved ballot proposition to support home rental and ownership in Flagstaff.

The city’s housing bond program has about $1.6 million left which will be eventually be made available.

Flagstaff’s 10-year housing plan calls for the creation of homes for all income levels.

The city council declared a housing emergency in 2020 as finding affordable homes has increasingly become unattainable for large parts of the local population.

As of last month, Flagstaff’s median home price was $770,000, according to realtor.com.
