Public comment sought on abandoned mine cleanup in the Bradshaw Mountains

Officials with the Prescott National Forest are requesting public comments about a plan to clean up a 15-acre abandoned mine site near Crown King.

Operations at the Del Pasco site left thousands of cubic yards of waste rock and tailings containing high levels of heavy metals along with metal debris, abandoned vehicles and other detritus that poses a safety hazard and ecological threat.

Officials want to consolidate the waste rock on-site and top it with soil to decrease human and environmental exposure.

They’d dispose of the rest of the material at a remote facility. An open house will be held about the plan on Sat, April 27 at 11 a.m. at the Crown King Fire Station.

More info about the project the 30-day public comment period can be found online through the U.S. Forest Service.