Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 3, 2024 at 3:37 PM MST
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle
Three people were killed and five others critically injured in a rollover accident Wednesday in northern Arizona, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Winslow, which is 58 miles (93 kilometers) east of Flagstaff.

A pickup carrying eight people veered into a median and then overcorrected and swerved back onto the road, causing it to roll several times, officials said.

Three people were ejected from the truck: a 4-month-old child, a teenage boy and a man in his 50s. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The woman driving the vehicle was among the five injured, and all were rushed to hospitals, officials said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. investigators were determining whether the driver may have been impaired, according to the DPS.
Associated Press
