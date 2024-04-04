© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Dry Creek Road will soon become a no-parking zone

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 4, 2024 at 4:11 PM MST
Traffic congestion and mass parking on the side of Dry Creek Road in Sedona has become has increasingly become a hazard for cyclists, pedestrians and others in recent years.
City of Sedona
Yavapai County and the City of Sedona will create a no-parking zone on Dry Creek Road.

Roadside parking has clogged the popular recreation corridor in recent years creating safety hazards for pedestrians, cyclists and others.

Crews will install barriers for about 900 feet on both sides of the road near the city limits along with no parking signs extending a mile-and-a-half to the intersection of Boynton Pass Road.

The work will take five weeks and begins Mon, April 15 and drivers should expect delays throughout the daytime hours Monday through Thursday.

Officials encourage the public to use the free shuttle to access many popular trailheads.
