Dry Creek Road will soon become a no-parking zone

Yavapai County and the City of Sedona will create a no-parking zone on Dry Creek Road.

Roadside parking has clogged the popular recreation corridor in recent years creating safety hazards for pedestrians, cyclists and others.

Crews will install barriers for about 900 feet on both sides of the road near the city limits along with no parking signs extending a mile-and-a-half to the intersection of Boynton Pass Road.

The work will take five weeks and begins Mon, April 15 and drivers should expect delays throughout the daytime hours Monday through Thursday.

Officials encourage the public to use the free shuttle to access many popular trailheads.