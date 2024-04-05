Former Flagstaff Mayor Paul Babbit Jr. dies at 83

Former Flagstaff Mayor Paul J, Babbitt Jr. died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 83.

Babbitt served as the city's mayor from 1980 to 1984 and ran for Congress in 2004.

He graduated from Flagstaff High School and served in the Army in the early 60s.

Babbitt also held positions on the Flagstaff City Council and the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. He was a member of one of Flagstaff’s founding families who first settled in northern Arizona in the 1880s and built a series of trading posts, general stores and ranches.

The Democrat was the brother of former Arizona Governor and interior secretary Bruce Babbitt.

He is served by his wife of 38 years, his two adult children and brother.

A celebration of life will be held at Flagstaff City Hall on April 14 at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, family members asked for donations to be made in his memory to the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, the Arizona Community Foundation or Planned Parenthood of Arizona.