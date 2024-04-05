Police: 1 person suspected in Prescott Valley apartment fire, high school damage

Authorities say one person is responsible for this week’s criminal damage at Bradshaw Mountain High School and the fire of an under-construction apartment complex in Prescott Valley.

Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer says they “need to be very concerned” about the suspect during a press conference Thursday.

Officials believe he’s responsible for thousands of dollars of damages to the two locations.

The Humboldt Unified School District called off classes Friday out of what they say is “an abundance of caution.”

Surveillance footage from the Bradshaw Mountain High School shows a male wearing all-black clothes, a face mask, gloves and boots. He appears to also be wearing a headlamp and a Go-Pro-style camera.

Police are asking those in the surrounding areas to check any cameras or video doorbells, especially around Castle Canyon Mesa and Lynx Lake Estates.

Anyone with information should contact the Prescott Valley Police Department's tip line at 928-772-5666 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.