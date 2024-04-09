© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

$35,000 reward offered for capture of suspect in Prescott Valley fire, high school damage

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 9, 2024 at 8:02 AM MST
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person suspected of aggravated criminal damages at Bradshaw Mountain High School and a structure fire at an apartment complex..
Prescott Valley Police Department
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person suspected
of aggravated criminal damages at Bradshaw Mountain High School and a structure fire at an apartment complex.

Authorities have upped the reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the suspected arson of an under-construction apartment complex in Prescott Valley and two vandalizations at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

Yavapai Silent Witness has offered a $35,000 incentive. That’s on top of an existing $10,000 reward from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The combined incidents have resulted in millions of dollars of damages.

Surveillance footage from the high school shows what appears to be a young male wearing all-black clothes, a face mask, gloves and boots with a headlamp and a Go-Pro-style camera.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or online at yavapaisw.com.The Prescott Valley Police Department has also set up a tip line at 928-772-5666.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News prescott valleyarsonPrescott Valley Police DepartmentPrescott newscrime
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF