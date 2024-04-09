$35,000 reward offered for capture of suspect in Prescott Valley fire, high school damage

Authorities have upped the reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the suspected arson of an under-construction apartment complex in Prescott Valley and two vandalizations at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

Yavapai Silent Witness has offered a $35,000 incentive. That’s on top of an existing $10,000 reward from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The combined incidents have resulted in millions of dollars of damages.

Surveillance footage from the high school shows what appears to be a young male wearing all-black clothes, a face mask, gloves and boots with a headlamp and a Go-Pro-style camera.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or online at yavapaisw.com.The Prescott Valley Police Department has also set up a tip line at 928-772-5666.